RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Action Bronson’s “Blue Chips 2” Is Set To Drop In November, AND MORE!

Do ya’ll remember Action Bronson’s Blue Chips project, his 2012 mixtape with Party Supplies? Shit was a banger. Well, the Queens-based rapper is getting ready to release a follow up, appropriately titled Blue Chips 2. The tape’s going to drop in November. [HypeTrak]

And people say that Atlanta rapper Trinidad Jame$ can’t rhyme. The boy proved some of his doubters wrong when he appeared on the Tim Westwood show. Jame$ spit a dope freestyle over Drake and Jay Z’s “Pound Cake.” [RapRadar]

The other night, B.o.B. capped off The FADER and Vitamin Water’s #uncapped series with a dope performance at The General Society Library. During his set, Future showed up and they did their hit “Ready.” [MissInfo]

Queen Latifah switched things up the other day. The Queen had a pop act perform on The Queen Latifah Show. Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne appeared and performed “Rock N Roll.” [idolator]

