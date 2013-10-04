Free At Last! Lauryn Hill Released From Prison (PHOTOS)

After serving three months in jail for tax evasion, our beloved Lauryn Hill has emerged from prison.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Hill — aka Inmate #64600-050 — was released early Friday morning from the minimum security Federal Correction Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. Hill had been locked up since July 8 … after failing to pay taxes on more than $1.8 million in income she earned between 2005 and 2007.

And here’s a fun fact, provided by TMZ:

The prison where Lauryn served time is the same prison that Orange Is the New Black takes place in. LOOK OUT FOR CRAZY EYES!!!

In all seriousness, we’re glad she’s out. BTW, who has heard that brand new single? She’s back!

SOURCE: TMZ

