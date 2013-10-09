Watch Miley Cyrus & The Roots Perform “We Can’t Stop” Brady Bunch-Style On “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (VIDEO)

Miley Cyrus’ fifth solo album (or first, depending on who you are) officially hit stores yesterday. So for the past couple of weeks, the singer has been making all the necessary stops to try and sell Bangerz, from Saturday Night Live to The Today Show.

Last night, she hit up Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. And we have never seen her have so much fun.

While there, Miley did her usual duties, appearing in a skit and performing her smash hit “Wrecking Ball.”

But the highlight of the show came when she performed “We Can’t Stop” with The Roots crew. The performance was set up, with everyone performing his or her parts in Brady Bunch-style squares.

It was a great performance. Watch “We Can’t Stop” above and “Wrecking Ball” below.

SOURCE: NBC