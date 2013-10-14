CLOSE
Home

No Time To Waste! Naya Rivera Starts Her Hunt For The Perfect Wedding Dress (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

Naya Rivera shops for her wedding dress

This girl is wasting no time!

Naya Rivera and Big Sean just announced last week that they were engaged, and already Naya is shopping for the perfect wedding dress!

The Glee star was spotted out in Beverly Hills stopping in a wedding dress shop this past Saturday with her co-star Kevin Hale, and she looked pretty excited.

Along with Kevin was her mom Yolanda, and her little sister, who all arrived with Naya in a white limousine for the special outing.

Fancy!

Naya Rivera shops for her wedding dress

While Naya tried on a few options, the crew chatted it up with the employees of the boutique while Kevin helped pick out some of his favorites.

It looks like Big Sean and Naya are going to be an official married couple in no time! We can’t wait!

Naya Rivera shops for her wedding dressPHOTO CREDIT: WENN

Big Sean , naya rivera

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close