DRY SNITCHING! Rihanna & 7 Other Celebrities Who Dry Snitched Via Social Media – & Got Themselves In Trouble (LIST)

Rihanna sure loves to tweet about the adventurous life she leads, but who would have guessed that her descriptive tweets about a Thailand sex show would result in three arrests?

The Bajan singer who just made “histoRHI” after setting a new record in Johannesburg this past weekend by performing for 67,000 people (the stadium’s biggest crowd ever for a female artist) is now stirring up some controversy on Twitter.

Last month during RiRi’s trip to Thailand, she tweeted about witnessing a bizarre sex show that left her “traumatized.”

Either I was phuck wasted lastnight, or I saw a Thai woman pull a live bird,2 turtles,razors,shoot darts and ping pong, all out of her pu$$y — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 21, 2013

And THEN she tried to turn water into coke in her $!! Uhh yea, all I’m saying is water went in and soda came out! I’m traumatized!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 21, 2013

The tweets caused Thailand officials to investigate the entertainment venue further, thus discovering that the business lacked the proper permits required to perform these lewd sex acts. According to reports, three people are now under arrest, including the bar’s owner, who’s also facing a hefty fine.

But Rihanna ain’t the only celeb that tweets incriminating characters, oftentimes celebrities foolishly tweet outrageous posts and get themselves into trouble.

Peep these examples below:

In 2011, instead of sending a direct message, former Congressman Anthony Weiner accidentally tweeted a picture of his “wiener” to his followers. After the incident, he shared a public apology, but it might have come too soon. Just a few months ago, a sexual conversation involving Anthony (or should I say “Carlos Danger”) went viral, again incriminating Weiner and his entire campaign. Lay off the twitpics, bro.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who served as Aflac’s quacking mascot, was dropped by the insurance company after his insensitive tweets regarding Japan’s devastating tsunami which read, “I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Japanese say, ‘They’ll be another one floating by any minute now.'” Um, not funny.

Katy Perry‘s then-husband Russell Brand posted this less than flattering pic of the singer wearing no makeup on Twitter. We’re positive Katy did not appreciate the tweet one bit, because shortly after the post, Russell took down the pic – and a few months later, the couple divorced.

We are well aware that Amanda Bynes loves calling famous people ugly on Twitter with no remorse, but she may have finally met her match. The unstable actress tweeted at Rihanna, offering some cruel words which read, “Chris Brown beat you because you’re not pretty enough.” Obviously RiRi didn’t let that slide and quickly responded, “Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention.” Amanda is currently in a mental health/rehab institution. 😦 And we don’t think the aspiring singer will get any collabos with RiRi anytime soon.

Oh Bow Wow, when will you learn that talking about driving under the influence is not cool. After leaving a Miami nightclub in 2010, Bow Wow ignorantly tweeted about being tipsy while driving his Lamborghini:

“Face numb im whippin the lambo. Tispy as f*k. Just left @livmiami.” He continued by writing, “Im f**ked up!!! Ohhhh damn. Y i drive the lambo. Chris might have to drive after next spot.” No words!

Unaware of current events at the time, actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted how upset he was to find out legendary Penn State coach Joe Paterno had been fired.

“How do you fire Jo Pa? #insult #noclass as a hawkeye fan I find it in poor taste.”

What Ashton failed to realize was that Paterno’s termination was a result of testimony that proved the former coach knew about his colleague Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of young men for years. Once angry followers filled him in, Ashton deleted the post and addressed his mistake:

“Heard Joe was fired, fully recant previous tweet! Didn’t have full story. #admititwhenYoumakemistakes.”

Celebs, just remember: once you tweet, you may be able to delete, but be prepared to take the heat.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter, Instagram

Also On Global Grind: