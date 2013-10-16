Rihanna Unveils “What Now” Single Artwork (PHOTOS)

Rihanna’s reign just won’t let up.

Rihanna gears up for another round of new single promotion with the release of her “What Now” single artwork. “What Now” is the fifth single off Rihanna’s seventh studio album Unapologetic.

RiRi’s been pushing her new single during her world tour; the “Pour It Up” singer also performed the Parker Ighile-produced song on a Thai talk show. Rihanna shot the video for “What Now” during her time in the Southeast Asian country as well.

