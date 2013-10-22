REST IN PEACE: Who Was The Hero Teacher Killed While Trying To Stop Nevada Student Shooter? (PHOTOS)

Yesterday morning, when a gunman opened fire in a Nevada-area middle school, not much was known about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

However, slowly but surely the saddening details trickled in; the gunman wasn’t a man at all. He was a seventh-grader at Sparks Middle School. And the victim wasn’t a student. It was beloved eighth grade math teacher Michael Landsberry, who used the last seconds of his life to confront the gun-wielding teenager.

Witnesses say that the 45-year-old Marine veteran ran, unarmed, across the basketball courts towards the 14-year-old gunman to tell him to put the gun down. Instead, the teenager shot Landsberry once, a shot that would eventually kill him. The student also shot two other students (both 12-year-olds are expected to survive) before he turned the gun on himself.

Today, Landsberry, who was also a member of the Nevada Army National Guard, is being hailed a hero. His students took to the internet to express their grief:

Landsberry leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and two stepdaughters.

We send our condolences to his family.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed, DailyMail | PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook, Twitter

Also On Global Grind: