If You Don’t Know! Morning News & Politics: Texas Abortion Restrictions Finally Declared Unconstitutional…AND MORE!

Texas is no stranger to strict abortion measures. But on Monday, a federal judge determined that new Texas abortion restrictions violate the U.S. Constitution, a ruling that will keep dozens of abortion clinics that were set to close operations open. For now anyway…[HuffPost]

No more furs, cashmere and expensive watches for him. Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. reported to jail to begin serving his two and a half year sentence for misusing campaign funds. He’ll be serving his prison term at Butner Federal Corrections Facility in North Carolina. [DailyMail]

About time. In the wake of reports that the U.S. monitored the personal calls of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Obama said there is a possibility he may order the NSA to end its spying program that targets allied heads of state. A decision, however, has yet to be made. [Gawker]

50 Cent may have pleaded no contest to vandalism in a case filed after an alleged fight with an ex-girlfriend, but the rapper has been sentenced to three years probation, ordered to pay $7,100 in restitution and take a year of domestic violence classes. Read about it, here…[HuffPost]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

