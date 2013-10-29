Free Man: Chris Brown Released From Custody, Assault Charges Lowered To Misdemeanor (VIDEO)

UPDATE: 10/29/13 10:45 AM EST

Chris Brown may be a free man at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he’s jumping right into work.

The singer has pulled out of his appearance at 92.3 NOW FM’s “Scream” concert.

“Unfortunately, due to recent events 92.3 NOW’s Halloween show scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29 has been cancelled,” read a statement on the station’s website.

The show, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, was also Danity Kane’s big return to the stage. Tickets will be refunded in full.

Looks like Chris Brown is a free man…for now.

On Monday, District prosecutors lowered the singer’s felony assault charges to a misdemeanor after he was accused of hitting a man outside of a Washington D.C. hotel over the weekend.

Brown denied punching the man, according to court papers.

Both he and his 35-year-old bodyguard Christopher Hollosy (who was also charged with the misdemeanor assault) were released from custody on Monday evening. But Breezy isn’t out of hot water yet.

According to the Washington Post, the maximum penalty on the reduced charge is 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The court has laid down their law, but accounts about what actually occurred the night of the scuffle still differ.

Court papers say the man, who admitted to police he tried to get into the picture and take his own, later told authorities that he responded to Brown, “Then why you ho-ing?” and “What you say,?” Brown replied, according to the papers. The victim then repeated, “Why you ho-ing?” The man and one of the women who was posing for the picture told police that Brown said, “I feel like boxing” before unloading a punch, according to court papers. The document says the woman then told police she saw Brown’s bodyguard also hit the man, and that Brown then boarded the bus. Brown denied to police that he confronted or hit the man, saying, “I was on the bus when I guess someone tried to get on and my bodyguard handled it,” court papers say.

The victim suffered a broken nose, according to police. And Breezy is A-OK…for now.

He’s set to return to court on Nov. 25, so we’ll keep you updated on the latest. Watch the crazy video of Chris leaving the courthouse up above.

