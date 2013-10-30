Omarion “Love & Other Drugs” (NEW MUSIC)

Finally, we get the title track to O’s forthcoming Maybach Music debut Love & Other Drugs.

Weeks after the release of his “Know You Better” music video, Omarion drops a love-inspired track titled “Love & Other Drugs.”

In a recent interview with The FADER, Omarion referred to the “euphoric feeling” one gets when they really love a person and credited that “feeling” as the inspiration behind his next two projects.

“What’s the difference between love and other drugs?” sings Omarion.

Omarion’s Care Package 2 mixtape is scheduled to drop November 5. On the other hand, fans will have to wait until next year for O’s highly anticipated MMG debut Love & Other Drugs.

Take a listen to Maybach O’s new cut below.