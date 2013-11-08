CLOSE
Illuminati-Gram! Kim Kardashian Defends ‘Illuminati’ Instagram Post (DETAILS)

Even social media queens make mistakes sometimes.

Kim Kardashian found herself defending a post she made earlier this week on Instagram.

Kimmy K took to the ‘gram to wish her BFF Brittny Gastineau a special happy birthday. Kardashian shared a photo collage of the duo, which included a triangle with an eye shape in the center – a symbol closely associated with the Illuminati.

It wasn’t long before the internet was buzzin’ with rumors that Kim was part of the much maligned group. So, the new mama took a note from her hubby-to-be Kanye West’s book and took a stand against the rumors in a quick rant.

Kim shared a lengthy Twitter post addressing the photo she shared of her and her bestie, saying, “it was just a cool design I saw on one of those IG collage apps.”

“….the illuminate? A religion?…I’m a Christian. A cult?…not into that sorry! It had an eye on it, which reminded me of Britt bc her company “eye on glam” & reminds me of against evil eye bracelets we wear. So sorry guys it was just a cool design I saw on one of those IG collage apps”

Shut it down, Kim!

Gastineau also took a second to address the rumors on her personal Instagram, saying:

“People are so crazy they make illuminati rumors..Hello people @eyeonglam my site! Get it? Not that deep”

SOURCE: HipHopHollywood.com | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

