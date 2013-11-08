Twinning! A Look Back At The Epic Early Career Of Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen In GIFS (LIST)

After 26 years in the business, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have officially decided to throw in the towel on their acting careers.

While speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, the pair discussed their lengthy careers:

“With what we were doing in business when we were younger, I don’t think it ever felt like we were actresses, because we spent so much more of our time not in front of the cameras, building a brand,” Mary-Kate said. “And growing up we also were learning about branding and staying true to ourselves as well. Even down to writing a script, they would want us and our input on what the script should look like or how it would sound – because a 50-year-old man is not going to know the way a 10-year-old is speaking. It was very collaborative, and we were able to learn a lot about branding and marketing and product.”

The Olsens plan to use this knowledge to get serious about their fashion career and design house The Row.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were a force to be reckoned with in the late ’80s and early ’90s. They starred in hit TV shows and movies that will forever live on in the hearts of ’90s girls everywhere.

In celebration of the end of an era for the Olsens, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to where it all began! We’ve rounded up GIFs from some of Mary-Kate and Ashley’s most iconic roles from their early careers.

Check it out.

Full House

From 1987 to 1996, Mary-Kate and Ashley took on the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of widow Danny Tanner. Week after week, the Olsen twins amazed viewers with how damn cute they could be and left us with one-liners that still resonate all these years later.

To Grandmother’s House We Go

If a better story line than this one exists, we haven’t heard about it. Two little girls on their own in a big city? Pure ’90s gold. And who could forget this endearing – and basically racist scene?

Double, Double Toil And Trouble

This movie remains one of the most underrated and totally epic Halloween movies of its time. Admit it – Aunt Agatha gave you the creeps!

How The West Was Fun

Was there any role that Mary-Kate and Ashley couldn’t take on? Seriously. They were the cutest little cowgirls ever and they showed that developer who’s boss.

It Takes Two

What are the odds that two identical twins separated at birth, living completely opposite lives, would bump into one another by happenstance? Slim to none, but that doesn’t change the fact that you watched this movie until the VHS unwound.

Billboard Dad

Was anything more perfect than watching the Olsen’s team up to get their dad a date? (Correct answer: No).

Passport To Paris

This movie taught ’90s girls everywhere a thing or two about true love – or something like that. You know you begged your mom and dad to ship you off on a European vacation after seeing this one.

Our Lips Are Sealed

Seriously, Mary-Kate and Ashley went on the coolest vacations.

Holiday In The Sun

These two really had a knack for sniffing out trouble and taking down bad guys and falling in love with cute ones in the Bahamas.

Like it or not, Mary-Kate and Ashley were on top for nearly a decade. We all wanted to be them – we still kind of do – and were totally jealous of their epic adventures.

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Giphy, ’90skid.com