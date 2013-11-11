SAD! Khloe K Candidly Opens Up About Her Marital Issues With Lamar (DETAILS)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the rumors about Khloe Kardashian Odom and her rocky marriage to NBA star husband, Lamar Odom.

According to reports, the reality stars’ marriage has taken a plunge due to Lamar’s alleged drug use. Despite the speculation about Lamar cheating with strippers and entering rehab, Khloe, or the rest of the Kardashian clan, have yet to officially address the situation, until now.

On the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that her issues with Lamar were too much to handle. She confessed:

“I’m at war with myself. I want to help him but maybe sometimes the best help is stepping away.”

Khloe also announced that no one from the Kardashian crew knows anything about her marital issues, except brother Rob Kardashian who’s lived with them throughout the years. The grief-stricken Khloe affirmed:

“I just feel like I might need some more help so I have to kind of tell my family.”

So sad. We wish Khloe and Lamar the best, and hope they can overcome any issues they may have.

SOURCE: E! via Radar | PHOTO CREDIT: Wenn