CLOSE
Home

Donnell Rawlings Stops By The No Judgment Zone With BlogXilla (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Donnell Rawlings stopped by this week’s No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to discuss his new MTV show Guy Court and more.

The funny thing about this week’s episode is that Donnell goes in and totally roasts BlogXilla during the interview. It was all in good fun, as the two guys exchange stories of threesomes and breaking guy code, before Donnell takes on the infamous No Judgment Zone questions.

Check out this week’s video and be sure to check out some of our other episodes with the girls from Girl Code, Reagan Gomez, Carrie Keagan and Charlamagne Tha God.

BlogXilla , Donnell Rawlings , No Judgment Zone

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close