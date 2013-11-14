Donnell Rawlings Stops By The No Judgment Zone With BlogXilla (VIDEO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Donnell Rawlings stopped by this week’s No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to discuss his new MTV show Guy Court and more.

The funny thing about this week’s episode is that Donnell goes in and totally roasts BlogXilla during the interview. It was all in good fun, as the two guys exchange stories of threesomes and breaking guy code, before Donnell takes on the infamous No Judgment Zone questions.

Check out this week’s video and be sure to check out some of our other episodes with the girls from Girl Code, Reagan Gomez, Carrie Keagan and Charlamagne Tha God.

