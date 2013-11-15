RECAP: Angela Simmons & Rocsi Diaz Attend Jessica White’s “#CirocGirls Dinner” In NYC (PHOTOS)

Last night, model Jessica White celebrated her new title as an official Ciroc girl by hosting a dinner at Philippe Chow in New York City.

Celebrity friends like Angela Simmons and Rocsi Diaz were both in attendance, showing their support to the lovely Ms. White.

The guest of honor looked absolutely amazing in a purple Fendi dress. Jessica also just landed her own reality show on the Style Network. Filming for the show has reportedly already begun, so you can expect a premiere in the near future.

Peep more pictures from last night’s Ciroc dinner below:

Def Jam’s Sean Pecas

Lowkey of YouHeardThatNew.com

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram