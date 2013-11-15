Everything We Know About Theodore P. Wafer, The Man Who Killed Renisha McBride (LIST)

Just this afternoon, prosecutors charged the 54-year-old man who fatally shot an unarmed Renisha McBride on Nov. 2 with second-degree murder.

It was also this afternoon that we finally learned the name of the shooter, who police had refused to identify in the 13 days leading up to his arrest.

His name is Theodore P. Wafer and he is a homeowner in a suburb of Detroit called Dearborn Heights. We know he claimed to shoot McBride by accident as she sought help after a car accident, but authorities have remained tight-lipped about much else.

Details about his role in the case will no doubt be released in the days to come, as prosecutors build their case and groups in support of McBride mobilize for justice.

In the meantime, here’s what we do know about Wafer so far:

– Theodore Wafer was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Renisha McBride. He also faces manslaughter charges.

– He initially told police he believed Renisha McBride was trying to break into his home. He later claimed his gun misfired. There was no evidence of forced entry at his home.

– According to the McBride family attorney Gerald Thurswell, Wafer was in his home with the door locked when McBride approached the home. He was not in danger.

– Wafer lives by himself. Here is a photograph of his home, provided by Google Maps:

– Wafer called 911 to tell a dispatcher that he shot “what appears to be a black female” he did not know on his porch.

– Wafer shot McBride in the face after she was involved in a car accident nearby. An autopsy shows that McBride was NOT shot at close range.

– Wafer is a white male. Civil rights groups are calling for a thorough investigation to determine if race was a factor in the shooting.

– Wafer also faces felony firearms charges. Prosecutors announced that he has been charged with possession of a firearm during the attempted commission of a felony or commission of a felony.

– Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had this to say about Wafer’s claim that he believed his life was in danger: “These are the appropriate charges and he did not act in lawful self-defense.”

– Wafer is NOT in custody as of yet. Prosecutors will ask him to turn himself in.

– An arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. today

– Wafer has had run-ins with the law before. He was arrested by the Dearborn Heights Police in 1988 and 1994 for “traffic offenses,” according to State Police records. He also has an ongoing case related to a “stalking charge” he brought against a woman in 1995, which was just re-assigned Sept. 3, 2013.

As this is an active case, this story is developing.

SOURCE: AP, CBS

Also On Global Grind: