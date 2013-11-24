Ashanti Talks Single Life With ‘Bethenny’ & Releases New Single Cover (VIDEOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Ashanti is dropping a new single featuring Rick Ross this upcoming Tuesday, November 26 and she’s amping the anticipation.

Releasing the single cover (seen above) for the track titled, “I Got It” the songstress is also prepping to drop her album BraveHeart this Winter.

But with all those music career moves being made she has found time to chat all things relationship on the Bethenny show recently. Dishing on being single, keeping her love life private and if she’s ever sexted, Nelly’s former boo reveals it all.

On the kind of man she’s attracted to she says:

“I like honest, sincere men. Men that are not cocky, but very confident,”

Right on! Check out all the clips from her appearance below.