CLOSE
Home

The Ultimate Diss! Lamar Odom Shows You How To Play The Paparazzi (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Lamar Odom At LAX

Lamar Odom stepped back into the fire that is LAX.

The airport is basically the proverbial lion’s den for paparazzi who are clamoring after celebs. And of course, the troubled Lamar was borderline harassed by the photogs, who almost ran him over and then showered him with dumb questions and some very personal questions as well.

Luckily, the recovering basketball player handled everything like a G. TMZ reports:

At one point, Lamar looks the pap in the eye and says, “Don’t antagonize me.” He then publicly humiliates the guy with the biggest diss of all time … you gotta see it.

All’s well that ends well. Now that photog has one hell of a story to tell his friends. Check out the video below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)
67 photos

lamar odom , paparazzi , tmz

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close