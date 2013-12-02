FOLLICLE FILES: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Amazing Natural Hair (PHOTOS)

We’re used to seeing Tyga‘s girl, (and Kim Kardashian’s new bestie) Blac Chyna rocking her uniform long weave with bangs, but it turns out the ex-stripper turned rapper wife has a full head of natural hair routinely being styled protectively.
Mommy Blac Chyna took to Instagram to show off her long locks while promoting a hair oil brand. She posted photos of her natural hair with a caption that read:
blacchyna For everyone that would like to know how I grow my hair so long and healthy I use @simplicityhairoil ! The full system Hair Oil, Shampoo and Conditioner ! Enjoy muah
Doesn’t she look a tad like Lauren London in that top left photo? Either way, it’s refreshing to see Chyna in her natural state, she’s quite a beauty.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram