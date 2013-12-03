CLOSE
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: John Mayer Shares “Who You Love” Artwork With Katy Perry, And MORE!

John Mayer & Katy Perry "Who You Love" Artwork

John Mayer and Katy Perry haven’t been coy about their love. A few months ago, the Prism songstress released a song dedicated to her on-again off-again boyfriend titled “Unconditionally.” John returns the favor by releasing their Paradise Valley duet “Who You Love” as his next single. The 36-year-old singer just shared the artwork of their new collaborative single. [Instagram]

future

Atlanta rapper Future teams up with Vice Magazine’s Noisey subsidiary in a new “I’m Just Being Honest” video series. Noisey will be documenting Future recording, his relationship, and his time on Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?” [Noisey]

Screen Shot 2013-12-03 at 5.09.02 PM

Hip-hop gives back. Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid shared more than holiday cheer over the weekend. The emcee took a break from his Thanksgiving festivities to give back to the community by handing out turkeys and canned goods. Watch on YouTube.

Childish Gambino links up with controversial femcee Azealia Banks on their new collaboration “The Oldest Computer (The Last Night.)” The new track is featured on Childish Gambino’s forthcoming album, because the internet, which drops December 10. Take a listen at Rap-Up.

