Alexander Wang & Dr. Dre Collaborated On The Most Fashion-Forward Headphones Ever (PHOTOS)

Dr. Dre is undoubtedly dominating the headphone game right now, while in the fashion arena, New York-based Alexander Wang is the go-to man for all things hip. So a collaboration between the two makes more than enough sense, and it also makes for some beautiful product.

The resulting collection of Wang x Dre headphones features Wang’s signature pale gold accents and matte black finishes, each with their own embossed glossy stingray case with zipper and clip. Wang spoke to WWD about the collaboration, saying:

“The limited-edition collection for Beats by Dr. Dre includes my favorite headphones and portable speaker. For this collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, it felt right and a natural choice for me to give the Beats Studio headphones, Beats Pill and Urbeats ear buds a clean, minimal look with a luxe sensibility.”

The headphones retail for $449, the speaker is $299 and the ear buds are $149. The products will be offered in a presale event on Dec. 15 at beatsbydre.com. They go on sale to the public just in time for all those last-minute Christmas shoppers on Dec. 16 at beatsbydre.com and alexanderwang.com.

Take a look at the beauties below.

SOURCE: WWD

