RED CARPET RECAP: Lupita, Zosia, Rashida & More Go Monochrome For Gotham Independent Film Awards (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

Last night, all the lovers of independent film filed in to celebrate the 23rd annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. As expected, the faces of the indie scene were on hand to celebrate a glitzy night. Attendees included 12 Years A Slave standout star Lupita Nyong’o, who was dazzling in a white Lanvin dress paired with red silk-satin pumps from the designer.

While Lupita is always winning in the style section, she faced an upset last night as the Coen brothers’ folk music tale Inside Llewyn Davis won best film, when many assumed the much acclaimed 12 Years would snag one of three awards for the night.

Awards aside, there were some real winners on the red carpet! Check out who wore what below.

Orange is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne went with straight hair and a monochromatic look for the event.

Rashida Jones kept it chic in all black with a peek-a-boo bra and a colorful purse.

Amy Poehler colorblocked with a smile.

Our favorite glossy haired girl, Zosia Mamet, donned an all black mini-dress.

And the only person with better hair than Zosia was the always handsome Jared Leto. That natural ombré, those eyes…

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN