How To Incorporate 3 Of 2013’s Best Trends Into Your Holiday Wardrobe (PHOTOS)

Holiday season is all about decking the halls and checking that list twice, and that doesn’t leave room for excuses not to check yourself out twice – especially in the wardrobe department. This year’s trends were all about mixing high and low, adding textures and keeping the lines clean.

While it may be tempting to succumb to the theme dressing of ugly Christmas sweaters and clothes that leave a little more room for holiday dinner, ’tis the season to cut the frumpy crap and jazz things up. Holiday season is the most festive of them all, so for the occasions that you’re sure to be committed to, we have rallied up three of our favorite trends and transformed them into holiday-ready outfits.

From being naughty in Pantone’s color of the year, to mixing the metallic trend with our nice winter white, and the crop tops we couldn’t get enough of in 2013, we’ve got the inspiration…

EMERALD GREEN

When Pantone declared emerald the color of 2013, we saw style lovers like Kim Kardashian rocking it before switching out for her all-neutral-everything looks. Holiday season is known for its hues of green, but stray away from the Christmas green in favor of a beautiful emerald jewel tone structured around fun patterns.

WINTER WHITE

This ‘fit encompasses some of the season’s best trends: Winter white, metallic leathers and the return of the sleek pointy-toe heel. This season brought about a number of fun textures, so instead of colorblocking like we saw a lot of in the warmer months, mix and match textures for a fun holiday-friendly look.

TRIBAL

If you have a fancier event on the horizon for the holiday, add a little edge to something that is already lurking in your closet (like that bridesmaid dress you swore you were going to re-use). Mix the very on-trend grunge leather look with a classic gown and throw in a tribal print clutch or shoes for good measure. The red brings the holiday theme into play, and top it all off with a peachy nude lip, perfect for smooching under the mistletoe.

