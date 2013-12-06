CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Preview New Song In Beats By Dre Commercial (VIDEO)

Looks like the Detox may be coming.

Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar hit the lab in the new Beats By Dre commercial. In an effort to promote the Pill and Pill XL speakers, Dr. Dre and Kendrick are filmed tirelessly working on a new untitled track.

The “Control” rapper and his mentor play around with the sound and eventually take some time off, before realizing the one element their song is missing – drums.

The untitled song is rumored to be featured on Dr. Dre’s almost mythical album, Detox, which still lacks a release date. Take a listen to Kendrick and Dre’s new song up top.

Dr Dre , Kendrick Lamar , new music , sneak peek

