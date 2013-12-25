Barely-Clad Babe! 26 Pics Of Rihanna In Her Underwear (PHOTOS)

Who needs clothes when you have a body like Rihanna‘s? Apparently she feels the same way.

We’ve seen the Bajan beauty in everything from a denim thong to a bedazzled bra and panties piece, and the 25-year-old is anything but shy about it.

Rihanna is known for leaving very little to the imagination when it comes to her ensembles, and some of them are even too racy for Instagram.

But how could we be upset? Every woman wishes deep down that they had the courage and the body to wear barely there outfits every once in a while, even if it’s only for a special occasion.

So for those of us who aren’t as unapologetic as the singer, we put together some pics of RiRi’s best underwear moments so that we could live vicariously through her sexiness.

Check out these pics of Rihanna looking bare in underwear.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram