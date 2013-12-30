What Arrest? Jim Jones Hits The Club After He Bails Chrissy Out Of The Slammer (PHOTOS)

Wow, men turn to strip clubs in even the most dire situations!

At least that was the case for rapper Jim Jones after his fiance Chrissy Lampkin was arrested yesterday after a New Jersey Club brawl. As we previously reported, the Chrissy and Mrs. Jones star was taken into custody for allegedly beating up a girl in a New Jersey bar.

But it seems as though even that incident couldn’t stop Jim Jones from ‘balliiin. The rapper hit up the strip club Starlets and looked as though he was living the good life, relieving any possibly stress.

Being the loyal Mr. Jones that we all know and love, Jim bailed his lady out of the New Jersey slammer a few hour after her arrest.

Check out the pictures below of Capo (who allegedly complained about the strippers not being on their best twerk behavior) getting it in at Starlets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

