Moving On Up: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Takes Lorenzo To Visit Their New Home (PHOTOS)

The last few years have been major for former Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi; She ditched her party-girl lifestyle, had an adorable son, settled down with fiance Jionni Lavalle and prepared to move into her huge family home!

The reality TV mama shared an adorable photo of her and her 16-month-old son Lorenzo sharing a precious mommy-son-moment in the kitchen of their current home. She wrote:

“We were supposed to pose but he kept staring at me cause we’re in love or cause he thinks moms a freakin werido,”

The photo showcased the months of hard work Nicole put in at the gym following her son’s birth. The former meatball now weighs in at just 96 pounds and we think she looks fabulous!

Following their photo-op, Snooki and her little man bundled up and made their way to the construction site of their soon-to-be family home.

The duo toured the construction site and posed, yet again, for a photo.

“At our house! We can’t wait!!’ She posted.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram.

Also On Global Grind: