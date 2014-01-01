CLOSE
RIP! ‘Fresh Prince’ Dad, James Avery Dies At Age 65 (PHOTOS)

Palm & Sprint Benefit For Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans Of America - Arrivals

Nooooo! Not Uncle Phil!

We’re sad to report, James Avery, the father on the classic show Fresh Prince of Bel Air has died at age 65.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the actor tell TMZ he died in an L.A. hospital last night. Avery had recently undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness and took a turn for the worse late yesterday.

According to the site, his wife, Barbara, had been at his bedside but left for a short period of time to grab a bite to eat and when se returned she learned of her husband’s death.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on the hit sitcom, posted his condolences and thoughts on Twitter:

Tatyana Ali, who played James’ daughter on the show, Ashley Banks posted:

 

Other celebs reacted  to the actor’s passing and we’re sure more are to soon follow.

Avery’s role as Uncle Phil will forever be embedded in our memory as one of the grandest characters in pop culture.

RIP! Our prayers and thought are with his family and the cast of Fresh Prince.

 Developing…

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 Photos Of James Avery’s Infamous Scowling Face As Uncle Phil (PHOTOS)
12 photos
