RIP! ‘Fresh Prince’ Dad, James Avery Dies At Age 65 (PHOTOS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Nooooo! Not Uncle Phil!

We’re sad to report, James Avery, the father on the classic show Fresh Prince of Bel Air has died at age 65.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the actor tell TMZ he died in an L.A. hospital last night. Avery had recently undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness and took a turn for the worse late yesterday.

According to the site, his wife, Barbara, had been at his bedside but left for a short period of time to grab a bite to eat and when se returned she learned of her husband’s death.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on the hit sitcom, posted his condolences and thoughts on Twitter:

I’m deeply saddened to say that James Avery has passed away. He was a second father to me. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/UrW0EeBFbO — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) January 1, 2014

Tatyana Ali, who played James’ daughter on the show, Ashley Banks posted:

James was my teacher my protector & the most magnificent actor. We’re feeling his loss very deeply. He’ll always be apart of me #JamesAvery — Tatyana Ali (@TatyanaAli) January 1, 2014

Other celebs reacted to the actor’s passing and we’re sure more are to soon follow.

R.I.P. James Avery bro — NiCKLE (@Royceda59) January 1, 2014

Rest in Peace. Actor James Avery. A true gift to the entertainment industry. Loved as Uncle Phil from… http://t.co/rhZFHSDZjd — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) January 1, 2014

Just saw the news James Avery passed. He was a talented and kind gentleman. Rest in peace. #UnclePhil — CedEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) January 1, 2014

#JamesAvery RIP. We all wanted you to be our Uncle Phil or our dad. Always a calm hand and great advice to his kids & nephew. #FreshPrince — Debra Lee (@IamDebraLee) January 1, 2014

Oh no! Not Uncle Phil. James Avery who played Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has died @ age 65: http://t.co/j7ILxu161r (via @ABC) — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) January 1, 2014

Avery’s role as Uncle Phil will forever be embedded in our memory as one of the grandest characters in pop culture.

RIP! Our prayers and thought are with his family and the cast of Fresh Prince.

Developing…

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty