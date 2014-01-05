FactsOnly Jay Z’s Barneys Collection Earns Over $1 Milli (DETAILS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

The Shawn Carter Foundation is winning!

Thanks to profits from the luxury clothing line Jay Z launched at Barneys’ flagship Manhattan store just six weeks ago, the collaboration earning more than $1 million in profits.

A source close to the luxury department store said figures were being tallied on Friday, the last day of sales, but profits had exceeded the million-dollar mark.

If you recall Hov received tons of criticism for his deal with the store after their controversy of allegedly racially profiling their black shoppers. But he decided to proceed, pledging that 100% of the collection’s profits and 10% of all of Barneys’ sales on the day of the line’s debut would go to the foundation.

Looks like Jigga did good on this one! Yet another success to add to the Shawn Carter resume.

“I’m not a business man…” yall know the rest!

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: