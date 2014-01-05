Juvenile Feat. 2 Chainz “Booty” (NEW MUSIC)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

What do you get when you put Juvenile and a song about ass together? One club banger!

Well, if you put 2 Chainz into that mix, that club is getting turnt up and shut down!

Juvenile has just released new music with the B.O.A.T.S. rapper, and what better title could these two have for a song together than “Booty”?

The new track is clearly made for the strip club, and is definitely bringing us back to the Hot Boyz days when we backed our asses up.

Samples are taken for the song from DJ Spin and Fresh Kid Ice’s “Booty Drop”, and it’s sure to be 2014’s first twerk anthem.

Check out the hot new track below!