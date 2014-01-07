’12 Years A Slave’ Director Heckled While Accepting An Award (DETAILS)

Armond White, a well known and highly controversial film critic, is in hot water once again. This time he’s accused of heckling 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen during the 79th Annual Film Critic’s Circle Awards.

Following a heartfelt introduction by Harry Belafonte, a teary eyed McQueen took to the stage to accept his award and address the audience. His speech, however, was nearly interrupted by shouting from a table toward the back of the room.

“You’re an embarrassing doorman and garbage man. Fuck you. Kiss my ass,” yelled White.

As outrageous as his behavior was, it’s not the first time White’s been accused of lashing out during an awards ceremony. He’s said to have behaved similarly during past NYFCC ceremonies; Fortunately his table was situated far enough from the stage that his obnoxious outburst could not be heard.

12 Years A Slave wasn’t the evening’s only winner. According to Hollywood Reporter, American Hustle came out on top, winning prizes for best picture, best supporting actress and best screenplay.

Fruitvale Station and Dallas Buyers Club also racked up a various awards.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter | PHOTO CREDIT: WENN

Also On Global Grind: