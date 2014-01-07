Jarell Perry Discusses His Forthcoming “White” EP & Meeting Russell Simmons (VIDEO)

Meet Jarell Perry.

He’s a rising star reigning from the sunny vistas of Los Angeles, California, and is bringing an emotionally refreshing new project to the masses.

GlobalGrind sat down with Jarell to discuss his humble beginnings, discovering his talent, quitting his day job, his forthcoming White EP, and of course meeting our boss man Russell Simmons.

Jarell described his forthcoming project as, “personifying a white space emotionally and artistically. a blank page. wide. open. spaces.”

Jarell’s forthcoming White EP is scheduled to be released soon. Watch Jarell’s exclusive interview up top.

