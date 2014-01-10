CFDA Winners Public School Are Designing Womenswear…& It’s Coming Soon (DETAILS)

Since the brand’s inception, New York City-based Public School has been providing a haven of freshness for the men. Now, the ladies finally get the chance to get a taste of the duo’s designs.

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne revealed in a New York Times profile this week that their first womenswear collection is officially in the works.

The duo was on everyone’s blog after they were announced as the CFDA Fund winners, following in the footsteps of Alexander Wang, and the like, which makes their women’s line a pleasant surprise. According to the NY Times post, the pair plan to show it during New York Fashion Week next month, if all goes well.

“If it’s perfect, we’re going to show it,” Osborne told the Times. “But if 1 percent isn’t to our satisfaction, we have no problem holding it back.”

When it comes to the womenswear expansion, they explain:

“It’s not just street or high fashion, but a combination of the two. It’s either elevated or brought down to earth. It’s sort of like the guy not waving a flag to stand out with his outfit. She’s sophisticated.”

Sounds like something we’re all about.

SOURCE: Fashionista

