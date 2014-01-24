RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon To Release Children’s Christmas Book, AND MORE!

Christmas 2013 is barely over and Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are already thinking about Christmas 2014. Scholastic has announced plans to publish Roc and Roe’s Twelve Days of Christmas, a picture book starring the couple’s three-year-old twins. [Rap-Up]

Action Bronson has recorded excellent projects with Party Supplies and Alchemist. Now it turns out all three parties are working on a project together called Jericho. [HypeTrak]

T-Pain just keeps on putting out new music; the latest is a song called “Fresh Prince,” and it features Young Cash, Vantrease & J Kelly. [MissInfo]

The Super Bowl isn’t the only place where companies are paying crazy prices for a commercial spot. Billboard is reporting that a 30-second commercial during the Grammy ceremony cost some advertisers nearly $1 million dollars. [Complex]

