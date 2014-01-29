Second Term Of Fly: Michelle Obama Stuns In Emerald Azzedine Alaïa (PHOTOS)

There are multiple reasons to watch the State of the Union Address: to learn about President Obama’s plans for the remainder of his term, to count the amount of times references were made to the pen and the phone, and of course, to style stalk the stunning FLOTUS.

Michelle Obama always delivers in the style department and last night was no exception, as she donned a custom-made forest green Azzedine Alaïa cardigan and dress from the Tunisian-born designer’s collection.

Michelle’s relationship with the designer isn’t a new one, back in 2011 she wore a black dress from Alaïa to the NATO concert in Baden-Baden, Germany. Alaïa also came to the First Lady’s defense when designer Oscar de la Renta had some commentary about the First Lady’s style back in 2011, saying, “It’s not up to him to give her lessons; Michelle Obama is of her time; Oscar de la Renta is no longer.”

PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES