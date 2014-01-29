CLOSE
11 Ways Lil Terrio Can #OoohKillEm Calories (LIST)

Terrio and Bow Wow

Over the past six months, the internet world and America has gotten to know Vine sensation Lil Terrio quite well.

From getting buckets in his driveway to making appearances at rap concerts, Lil Terrio has been living it up – especially for a 6-year-old. Despite how much we enjoy watching Terrio’s adventures, we’ve begun to notice his increasing weight, and now we’re concerned.

Today, Terrio (or whoever runs Terrio’s account) announced he’d start losing weight if he received 250,000 retweets.

So far, only 7,600 people have retweeted him. Despite the amount of RTs he requested, we think Terrio should lose weight regardless.

We decided to share a few fun weight loss tips that are kid-friendly, and Terrio’s whole family can enjoy. Losing weight is challenging, but we know Terrio can do it. #OoohKillEm calories, Terrio!

Check out the tips below.

1. Join This Hip-Hop Spin Class 

2. Find A Sport (Like Basketball) And Play Everyday For An Hour #GetBuckets 

3. Have A Fun Dance Party With His Family 

Lil terrio's family

4. Try A Kid Yoga Class

crenshaw-yoga

5. Eat More Veggies & Healthy Snacks (Nuts, Fruits, & Whole Grain Cereal) 90 Percent Healthy Food/10 Percent Fun Food 

Terrio Eating Salad

6. Drink More Water, Less Juice & Soda 

funny-gif-baby-drinking-water

7. Get Lots Of Sleep (Beauty Rest Does The Body Good) 

Terrio Facial

8. Continue To Exercise (At Least 3-4x A Week)

9. Walk His Dog “Banx” 

Lil Terrio dog

10. Make A Fitness Plan & Set Goals (If you believe them, you can achieve them)

Terrio homework

11. Join FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” Initiative 

michelle-obama-lets-move

PHOTO CREDIT: CrenshawKidsYoga, Let’s Move Campaign, Instagram

