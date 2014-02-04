TREASURE! Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Most-Watched Ever (DETAILS)

Wow!

Bruno Mars is breaking records with his Unorthodox Jukebox tunes. The 28-year-old “Locked Out Of Heaven” singer’s Super Bowl Halftime Show attracted the largest audience in Super Bowl history.

An astounding 115.3 million people tuned in to see the Hawaii-native perform alongside rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers. Previously, Madonna held the record for the most-watched halftime show with her performance in 2010. The pop icon attracted 114 million, while R&B diva Beyonce attracted 110.8 million viewers.

To correlate Bruno Mars’ astounding viewership, this year’s Super Bowl was the most-watched event in U.S. history.

Besides having the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show ever, Bruno is also the youngest artist to ever headline the halftime performance. If you’re looking to see Bruno in living color, catch him on tour with Pharrell Williams and Aloe Blacc this spring.

Congrats Bruno!

PHOTO CREDIT: GettyImages