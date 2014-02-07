WTF?! Alabama High School Student Under Fire After Posing For Selfie With Dead Body (PHOTOS)

A high school student in Alabama has taken her selfie game way too far.

The senior at Clements High School in Limestone County is in hot water after she snapped a selfie with a dead body and posted it on Instagram. The cadaver was intended for medical use during a senior anatomy class field trip to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s biology department. Now, she faces disciplinary measures for her social media stunt.

The female student, whose name has not been released, has since removed the photo from her timeline, but a classmate took a screenshot for proof.

Not only did the student break the law by having a cell phone during the tour, she also lifted the sheet from the donated body, a move the UAB biology department prohibits.

The university released this statement:

“Tours of our facilities to introduce students — primarily high school seniors — to the teaching and research we do, play an important role in educating future scientists and doctors. Our policies require discretion and respect in our human anatomy facilities. No phones are allowed, no photos are to be taken, and faces of cadavers are covered. A student was made explicitly aware of these policies and breached them. This kind of disrespect is unacceptable and very disappointing. We will review our processes to ensure this does not happen again.”

The school board responded, obviously aware that the student behaved inappropriately and seeking to keep the relationship open with the university.

“[The university is] understandably upset with this incident and we want to preserve our relationship,” Karen Tucker, Limestone County School Board Director of Public Relations and Technology, said, according to UPI. “We are in the process of deciding on the discipline that will occur.”

And here we were, thinking that nothing could be worse than funeral selfies. Guess we were wrong.

