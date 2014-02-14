Flawless: Beyonce Makes It Drop With Solange, As “Partition” Goes Viral (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Beyonce clearly had a great time when she went to support sister Solange during her MSQFT x Saint Heron New York Fashion Week event.

How do we know? Well, we’ve got the pics to prove it.

And Bey proved she was ***flawless in her dress as she danced the night away and popped bottles of bubbly. “Drunk In Love” anyone? Yonce just enjoyed the night with a few friends while sipping and enjoying life.

Why shouldn’t she? The mega star’s single “Partition” has shot up the charts thanks to a YouTube dance group who featured the song, sparking a craze. Billboard reports:

However, unlike with “Harlem Shake,” many of the most popular dance videos featuring “Partition” are created by professional choreographers, like Kyle Hanagami, who was inspired by the dance-heavy videos Beyonce included with her album.

Check out an example and more photos of Bey partying below.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram