Flawless: Beyonce Makes It Drop With Solange, As “Partition” Goes Viral (PHOTOS)

Beyonce clearly had a great time when she went to support sister Solange during her MSQFT x Saint Heron New York Fashion Week event.
How do we know? Well, we’ve got the pics to prove it.
And Bey proved she was ***flawless in her dress as she danced the night away and popped bottles of bubbly. “Drunk In Love” anyone? Yonce just enjoyed the night with a few friends while sipping and enjoying life.
Why shouldn’t she? The mega star’s single “Partition” has shot up the charts thanks to a YouTube dance group who featured the song, sparking a craze. Billboard reports:
However, unlike with “Harlem Shake,” many of the most popular dance videos featuring “Partition” are created by professional choreographers, like Kyle Hanagami, who was inspired by the dance-heavy videos Beyonce included with her album.
Check out an example and more photos of Bey partying below.
SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram