Katy Perry Teases Egyptian-Inspired “Dark Horse” (VIDEO)

Don’t call her Katy Perry; call her Katy-Patra. Well, at least when you’re talking about “Dark Horse,” her number one single with Juicy J.

On February 20th, Katy will release the video officially. Until then, however, the singer decided to upload a quick 30-second preview of what to expect. The video is going to be Egyptian-inspired, so in the clip, you see an animated pyramid, which opens up to Katy Perry sitting on a throne with grills in her teeth. (Remember, Juicy J is on the song).

It looks like “Dark Horse” will be another lavish video from the singer.

Watch the trailer above.