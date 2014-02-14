Sup, Kevin G? The “Mean Girls” Reunion Continues, Plus Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Re-Enact Scenes From The Film (PHOTO x VIDEO)

The Mean Girls reunion ain’t over yet!

Lindsay Lohan kicked it with her on-screen bestie Daniel Franzese, aka Damian, again last night. To make it that much more epic, the pair were joined by fellow Mean Girls castmate and North Shore High School alumni Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin G in the film.

Lindsay and Daniel both shared photos from their reunion:

“Whhhat!? North Shore Reunion continues!@lindsaylohan #RajivSurendra and @whatsupdanny #DamiansYearbooks#NorthShore10yeReunion #klangkarussell #DamnAfrica #imissLizzyCaplan.”

Daniel later shared a photo of him and gal pal LiLo “Braving the polar vortex.”

Speaking of Mean Girls, Mariah Carey and her funny-man hubby Nick Cannon recently celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary (yep, it’s been that long) by reenacting a clip from the film.

The pair chose the now infamous cafeteria scene where Cady Heron, played by Nick, meets Regina George for the first time.

We’re pretty impressed, but check it out for yourself!

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly | PHOTO/VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, MTV

