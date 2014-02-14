CLOSE
Home

Sup, Kevin G? The “Mean Girls” Reunion Continues, Plus Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Re-Enact Scenes From The Film (PHOTO x VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Screen shot 2014-02-14 at 1.33.13 PM

The Mean Girls reunion ain’t over yet!

Lindsay Lohan kicked it with her on-screen bestie Daniel Franzese, aka Damian, again last night. To make it that much more epic, the pair were joined by fellow Mean Girls castmate and North Shore High School alumni Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin G in the film.

Lindsay and Daniel both shared photos from their reunion:

“Whhhat!? North Shore Reunion continues!@lindsaylohan #RajivSurendra and @whatsupdanny #DamiansYearbooks#NorthShore10yeReunion #klangkarussell #DamnAfrica #imissLizzyCaplan.”

Screen shot 2014-02-14 at 1.33.23 PM

Daniel later shared a photo of him and gal pal LiLo “Braving the polar vortex.”

Speaking of Mean Girls, Mariah Carey and her funny-man hubby Nick Cannon recently celebrated the film’s 10-year anniversary (yep, it’s been that long) by reenacting a clip from the film.

The pair chose the now infamous cafeteria scene where Cady Heron, played by Nick, meets Regina George for the first time.

We’re pretty impressed, but check it out for yourself!

grool

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly | PHOTO/VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, MTV

Lindsay Lohan , Mean Girls

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close