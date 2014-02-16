Charlamagne Responds To Yeezus’ Latest Rant: “Calm Down” (VIDEO)

Charlamagne Tha God is usually all jokes but it seems Kanye West’s latest rant, where he told The Breakfast Club radio host and Sway to shut up, may have gotten under his skin a little.

Unless you live under a rock, you’re aware that Yeezy went in on Charlamagne and Sway during another rant on his Yeezus tour and initially, Charlamagne said it was “dope” that Kanye was still talking about him months later. Tha God may have changed his tune though.

He recently said on The Breakfast Club during their “Rumor Report” segment:

“If Kanye wants to do radio interviews and he doesn’t want the host to talk, he might as well just do video blogs. I just want him to calm down and not get high blood pressure. And Kim [Kardashian], please go buy Kanye some chocolates or some flowers, some balloons for Valentines. He’s acting like a single, bitter bitch right now.”

It seems like it’s all in good fun but then again we’ve seen beef start over absolutely nothing.

We’re just hoping ‘Ye and Charlamagne aren’t taking each other’s comments too seriously. Check out the video up above to hear his comments.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

