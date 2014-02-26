Listen To Rick Ross’ “Mastermind” Album (NEW MUSIC)

Well, we’ve been hearing about this one for a while now. And finally, it’s here.

On Tuesday, Rick Ross will drop his fifth solo album, Mastermind. Good news, though: you can hear the album now (legally).

You can stream the album over at iTunes – for free.

This album looks like it could be a special one: it features appearances from Jay Z on the album’s first single, “The Devil is A Lie,” Jeezy on “War Ready,” Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and French Montana, who appears on “Nobody,” the remake of the iconic Biggie song “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You).”

The album was executive produced by Diddy, so you know it’s big. Stream it here, and if you’re feeling it, click that buy button. Mastermind hits stores on March 4th.