2014 Oscars Red Carpet: Michael B. Jordan Is Dapperly Dipped In Head-To-Toe Givenchy (PHOTOS)

Michael B. Jordan nailed tonight’s red carpet.

The hunky actor – who especially made waves for his groundbreaking role as Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station – was dipped head-to-toe in Givenchy accessorized with a white gold star collar from the Gentleman Collection by David Thomas and Jason of Beverly Hills, and we loved every moment of his look.

Tailored to perfection and complete with gold-plated shoes from the same designer, Michael’s ‘fit looked great from every angle as he walked the red carpet with a huge smile on his face.

Though he is not nominated for an Academy Award, our man will be presenting alongside other amazing actors, including the likes of Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Amy Adams, and more. Check out Michael’s ‘fit via the accompanying photos and leave your thoughts below.

We especially love his accessories. Here’s a closer look:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty