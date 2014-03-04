A$AP Rocky Releases “Unicorn” & “Riot Rave” Featuring Baauer (NEW MUSIC)

As promised, A$AP Rocky releases not one, but two new songs off his forthcoming instrumental album, Beauty And The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1.

The Harlem rapper teamed up with DJ/producer Baauer (the man responsible for 2013’s EDM version of the “Harlem Shake”) on a gritty track titled “Riot Rave.” The instrumental song is accompanied by visuals of various riots around New York City.

The video features an advisory message that reads:

Beauty And The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1 will drop sometime this year. In the meantime, catch A$AP Rocky on ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron track “Californication.”

Take a listen to “Unicorn” and “Riot Rave” down under.

“Unicorn”

“Riot Rave”