WTF?! College Student Shoots Parents Dead & Leaves 8-Year-Old Brother Paralyzed (VIDEO)

A 19-year-old college student has been arrested and is being held without bail after he shot and killed his parents inside of their $3.7 million mansion in Southern California.

Ashton Sachs, who goes to school near the Seattle area, is being charged with double homicide after his parents were found dead, and their 8-year-old adopted son, severely injured.

According to LA Times, he entered his parents house, shot them dead, and then went to his brother’s bedroom where he shot him to the point that he became paralyzed.

The site reports:

Sachs returned to Seattle after the killings, authorities contend. Police arrested Ashton Sachs on Thursday after interviewing him in San Diego, where he was staying with friends. A neighbor said the Sachses, who were divorced but continued to live together, were pleasant and outgoing. Some business associates, however, said the two were tough to work with and secretive. Ashton Sachs faces two counts of murder with special circumstances for multiple murders and two counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation. He also faces sentencing enhancements for personal use of a firearm causing death, as well as personal use of a firearm causing bodily injury and paralysis.

If Sachs is convicted of the crimes, he faces a minimum of life in prison, without the possibility of parole. He could also receive the death sentence.

We pray for the friends and other family members of the victims.

SOURCE: LA Times