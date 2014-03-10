HEYYY ONIKA! Here Are 24 Pictures Of Nicki Minaj Looking Au Naturale & Beautiful Of Course (PHOTOS)

Au naturale Nicki is absolutely stunning.

Over the past few weeks, the “Lookin’ Ass N*ggas” femcee has been sharing more photos of herself in a more “natural” state.

Lately, Nicki has ditched her colorful flamboyant wigs for her natural black tresses (she has hella hang time) and she’s been cutting back on “beating” her face everyday.

We love looking at natural Nicki, so here are 24 pictures of Nicki Minaj’s natural looks for all you “lookin’ ass n*ggas” to enjoy.