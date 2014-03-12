Woman Cuts Lover’s Penis Off With Scissors, Kills Him With Hammer After He Raped Her (DETAILS)

A woman in Hong Kong is standing trial after chopping off her ex-boyfriend’s penis with a pair of scissors, flushing it down the toilet and killing him with a hammer.

Her reason? Chinese national Yeung Ki says her former lover beat their young daughter, raped her, and tried to blackmail her into giving him $28,000 for a new car.

She met Zhou Hui in 2006 and had an affair that lasted years, during which he deserted her while she was pregnant and borrowed money without paying it back on numerous occasions.

According to the Daily Mail:

Yeung told police in an interview shown in the court that on the last visit, Zhou had beaten her and her four-year-old daughter because she refused to give him $28,000 to buy a car. Zhou had also told Yeung he had nude pictures of her which he would post on the internet unless she gave him the money. He then stripped her and had forcible sex with her on the bed. Zhou ‘beat her, pushed her to the floor, and slapped their daughter’. During the fight, the girl was sent out to the apartment balcony, while Zhou then ‘forcibly had sex with her’, the High Court heard.

After the assault, Yeung fed Zhou a drug-laced soup and cut off his penis. When he awoke in pain, he started beating her and as they fought, she saw a hammer and grabbed it to bash him in the face.

Yeung beat him to death with an ‘almost uncountable’ number of blows from a hammer to his face and the back of his head, prosecutor Nicholas Adams said. After the killing, Yeung wrapped the body in a bed sheet and covered it with a mattress.

The next day, Yeung took her daughter to a Social Welfare Department center where she confessed.

“I cut it,” Yeung told a social worker. “I think it was cruel. I did not mean it.”

Yeung says she is not guilty and that she was provoked. Her trial before Justice Peter Line is expected to continue for 11 days.

