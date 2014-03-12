What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Olivia Wilde Hits TV Screens Near You, “Love & Hip-Hop” Producers Being Sued, & MORE! (DETAILS)

Following the tragic death of Paul Walker, Fast & Furious 7 is all set to resume production later this month and Walker’s co-star, Vin Diesel, is especially dedicated to making sure the last movie of the series is the best one.

Vin Diesel took to Facebook to share the above picture, as well as a special message:

“The transition into that Dom state of mind has always been an interesting one… only this time there is added purpose, a collective goal to make this the best one in the series. P.s. The long awaited completion of Seven, begins…”

According to Universal, that long-awaited completion will begin on March 31st.

In small screen news, the makers of Love & Hip-Hop are reportedly being sued by a pair of female producers who say the idea was theirs first.

According to TMZ, Trisha Lum and Nickie-Lum Davis – who have officially filed a suit against MTV and VH1 – claim they pitched the idea back in 2009 and were under the impression they had a deal to create their show, Hip-Hop Wives.

The site reports:

According to the lawsuit … the show was supposed to star current and former flames of DMX, Swizz Beatz, Irv Gotti and Jim Jones … but VH1 honchos cooled on the idea … saying they didn’t want a show that would compete with its other reality series, “Basketball Wives.” The Lums are calling BS … saying VH1 moguls used “Hip Hop Wives” as the template for “Love and Hip Hop” … down to the last detail. Trisha and Nickie want justice … in the form of money. Their lawyer tells us they’re gunning for an 8-figure judgment.

Though VH1 has no comment as of yet, we’ll be watching how this plays out.

Speaking of the small screen, soon-to-be-mom Olivia Wilde will be back in our living rooms.

The 30-year-old actress, and fiancée to Jason Sudeikis, has just been cast as one of the leads in Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated pilot for HBO, according to E! News. The site reports:

“The untitled project is also being executive produced by Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter and rock ‘n’ roll legend, Mick Jagger. The potential premium cable series centers on the punk and disco music industry in 1970s New York. Told through the eyes of a record executive who is trying to revive his label with a new sound, the drama will highlight the heavy role that sex and drugs played during this specific place and time. “

Olivia tweeted about the project:

Could not be more psyched. “@Variety: @oliviawilde Joins Martin Scorsese & Mick Jagger’s Rock n Roll Pilot for HBO http://t.co/dCUFBABDG8” — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 11, 2014

Olivia will play the wife of Richie Finestra, Devon, a former model and actress forced to go back to her old Bohemian lifestyle because of her husband’s crisis.

This is a good look, Liv.

