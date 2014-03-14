WTF? Man Arrested For Allegedly Tweeting He’d Shoot Someone For 100 Retweets (DETAILS)

Retweets. They’re never that serious.

Unless you’re basing them on whether or not you’ll take a life. Los Angeles police arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly tweeted multiple photos of a firearm pointed out of a window with the caption: “100 RT’s and I’ll shoot someone walking.”

According to Buzzfeed:

Police were able to determine where the photos were taken and the identity of the Twitter user after receiving information about a possible safety threat, according to a press release.

Dakkari McAnuff, 20, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked for criminal threats and held on $50,000 bail. Police responded to McAnuff’s residence, and an air rifle was recovered at the scene.

More than 100 manual retweets from a user with the handle @StillDMC remain on Twitter, but the account has been deleted.